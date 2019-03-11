It’s not to late for a Spring Ski Trip! Watch the Morning Mix team hit the slopes!

Spring is just around the corner, with many winter sports fans sad putting away their winter gear. Don’t put those skis and snowboards in storage just yet though! While the temperatures are starting to rise above 30 degrees in the lower part of Michigan, there’s still plenty of snow up north!

Whether you’ve been skiing or snowboarding for years, or still want the chance to hit the slopes for the first time, Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus has all the gear to make anyone fashionable and functional.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix crew had a date with the hills before spring officially comes. But before we headed up to Caberfae Peaks, we needed to be fitted for the equipment!

It’s the perfect time to get winter gear too since Bill and Paul’s has all their apparel on clearance through the end of March.

Now that we got our skis and winter gear, Leigh Ann and producers Andrea and Lindsay are ready to face the hills of Caberfae Peaks! While our producers have hit the slopes before, this is only Leigh Ann's second time skiing, ever. Watch below to see how she did.

Along with Bill and Paul's, the Fox 17 Morning Mix would like to thank Caberfae Peaks and the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association for making the trip one we'll never forget!

For those who want to get some spring skiing in, Caberfae is holding their Spring Carnival on March 16, and their Stay and Ski packages start at $69.

Also, find other fun spring activities, and learn more about skiing in Michigan at skimichigan.com.