MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich– The Montcalm Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating a deadly farming accident that happened in Montcalm Township on Monday.

According to the Greenville Daily News, a 41-year-old man was killed in the accident which involved a tractor at a farm off Johnson Road.

The incident reportedly happened around 7 p.m.

Further information about what happened hasn’t been released at this time.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office plans to share more information Tuesday morning.