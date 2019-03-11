Muskegon dorm hall giving home to homeless students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A dorm hall in Muskegon celebrates nearly two years in operation with a goal to help homeless students get an education. The goal of Muskegon Covenant Hall is to get people off the streets and into the workforce. It gives students between the ages of 16 and 22 a place to call home while trying to earn their high school diploma from Muskegon Covenant Academy.

“We have so many grateful students because they know they would not have graduated high school if it had not been for us providing a place for them to stay," says Mia Clark-Grissom, the director of Covenant Hall and Retention manager for M.C.C.

The hall provides everything students need from a computer lab to do their homework to a utility room to wash and dry clothes.

“Before I moved here it was a struggle and then once I came here I got back on track, and they helped make me realize school is important,” says Daniella Bejarano, student enrolled at Muskegon Community College.

Covenant hall is currently home to 20 students and has openings for two more. Anyone enrolled at the Academy is also eligible to stay there.