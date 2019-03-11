× Pearl Street to close in downtown Grand Rapids for several weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The renovation of the Amway Grand Hotel tower will be the cause of the complete closure of PEARL STREET east of the Grand River for several weeks. A large crane structure will block the street as the facade of the building is replaced.

Pearl Street will close around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. The closure will take what the city describes as “several weeks,” and a date for reopening the street has not been announced.

Pearl Street will be technically closed from the west side of the Grand River bridge at Front Street at the Grand Rapids Public Museum east to Campau Avenue. The circular drive at the hotel’s main entrance will be accessible from Monroe Avenue.

The detour involves using Michigan/Bridge Street between Monroe Avenue on the east and Mt. Vernon Avenue west of US-131.