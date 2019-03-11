Run the 36th annual Irish Jig 5K, March 16

Posted 10:44 AM, March 11, 2019, by

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States. Spectrum Health is raising awareness for this disease with the 36th Annual Irish Jig 5k race.

The race will take place on Saturday, March 16 at East Grand Rapids High School. The USA Track & Field certified course is mostly flat with a few gentle hills, making it an enjoyable race for all ages and skill levels.

Runners can also dress up for the annual costume contest. The winner gets a free race entry next year!

Registered participants will receive a long-sleeved technical shirt.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Overall race winners will receive prize money and age group winners will receive prizes

To register, visit spectrumhealth.org/irish-jig.

