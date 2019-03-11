See what Daddy Petes BBQ is serving at Taste of Kentwood

Posted 11:03 AM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, March 11, 2019

It's a tasty community celebration in Kentwood, but all are invited to come to the Taste of Kentwood Event on Thursday.

Daddy Petes BBQ, one of the restaurants serving food at the event, showed off the entre they'll be selling at the event.

From burgers to barbeque, to tacos and subs, everyone is sure to be well fed as people sample foods from over 15 Kentwood restaurants inside Kentwood Activities Center. Along with delicious food, there will be live music from Just Cuz.

Two sessions are offered from 4:30 - 6 p.m. and 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 in advance, $8 on the day of the event. Kids age 5 and younger are free.

More info: www.kentwood.us/tasteofkentwood

