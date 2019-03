Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- A West Michigan business owner, needs your help tracking down their store's missing mascot.

"Truffles" the 40-inch tall stuffed bear went missing a week ago Monday.

He is the mascot for the Cold Stone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 6800 S Westnedge Avenue, in Portage.

The store's owner tells us he has filed a police report and is now offering a 10-pound chocolate bar for Truffles' safe return.

If you know anything, call (269) 327-4675.