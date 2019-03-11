Trump seeks cuts for cleanup of Great Lakes, other waterways

Posted 3:45 PM, March 11, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: Copies of volume 1 of President Donald Trump’s new budget for Fiscal Year 2020 that has been delivered to the House Budget Committee, on March 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. The budget is about a month late due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying again to slash federal cleanup funding for major U.S. waterways, including the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay.

The president’s 2020 budget released Monday calls for spending $30 million on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program intended to remove toxic pollution, fight invasive species and deal with other longstanding environmental problems in the eight-state region. That’s a 90 percent cut from the $300 million the program has gotten in most years since it began in 2010.

The budget also proposes a 90 percent cut cleanup efforts in the Chesapeake Bay and would eliminate restoration funding for the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Champlain, Long Island Sound, South Florida, San Francisco Bay and Puget Sound.

Trump sought similar cutbacks in his previous budgets but Congress rejected them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.