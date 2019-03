BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been found dead in a home in northern Michigan.

The Emmett County Sheriff says that Alan Daniels, 61, and Brenda Daniels, 55, were found dead in home on Sterly Road on Friday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is also participating in the investigation. Investigators say there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public. The Daniels were the only two people inside the home.