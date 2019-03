× Woodland Mall replacing ‘Bacon and Eggs’ play area

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A well-known feature of the Woodland Mall is being replaced.

The mall’s Facebook page announced Monday that the “Bacon and Eggs” play area will soon be retiring and replaced with a new area this summer.

The play area has been moved to the JCPenney wing inside the mall for anyone hoping to get in some banana sliding and cereal bowl climbing before it is replaced.