X-ray technician charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An employee of Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct while working as an X-ray technician.

Francisco Muniz of Greenville faces one count of CSC 3rd degree and one count of CSC 4th degree. The 4th degree charge is in relation to an incident that allegedly happened in July of 2018 and the 3rd degree count allegedly took place on January 30, 2019. Both incidents allegedly happened while Muniz was working as a technician and involved Muniz groping the women both on top of and under their clothing and medical gowns.

Muniz could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the 3rd degree charge. The 4th degree charge carries a potential sentence of two years in prison.