Authorities searching for missing Kzoo Co. man

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Lloyd Burton, 62, was last seen at the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek after being dropped off by a friend. Authorities said Burton never checked in for treatment and hasn’t been heard from.

Burton may suffer from dementia, authorities said.

He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes red hair and a red beard. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a hat with “veteran” on it, a green coat and tennis shoes.

