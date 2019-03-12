Calhoun Co. woman charged with sexually abusing child for years

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Calhoun County woman is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child for more than a decade.

Jenee Tripp, 44, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree, and three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd degree, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor. Investigators claim Tripp sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, starting in January 2008.

We’re told the abuse happened at a home in Marshall Township in Calhoun County, but the case is being handled by the Ingham County Prosecutor because an assistant Calhoun County prosecutor knows Tripp and the alleged victim.

Tripp is expected back in court on March 25. She could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.