Clerical error sidelining Special Olympics athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Special Olympics athlete and her family are asking for changes after a clerical issue kept her from competing in a state championship game.

Special Olympics athletes are required to have a doctor sign off on an application every three years to be eligible to compete.

Amber VanDenBerg has been playing basketball through Special Olympics for eight years and has an application that is still valid for nearly two more years.

However, the state office says they never received a copy, so VanDenBerg isn’t eligible to compete with the Holland Hoopsters at the state championship tournament at Calvin College this weekend.

Amber VanDenBerg and her mother Jacqueline received the news when they got to practice last week.

“I was told that she was a liability, which I was a little surprised about and that, the word was used, that she was banned from Special Olympics and all of this I didn’t know anything about,” said Jacqueline VanDenBerg.

At the local level, Amber VanDenBerg’s application meant she was cleared through December 2020 since she got in in December 2017. The problem is at the state level, where officials say they didn’t receive it.

Aaron Mills, a Special Olympics Michigan spokesperson, said the organization needs to receive proof of physical forms once a team advances to a state-level competition.

“Amber’s physical form somehow got misplaced somewhere at the local level, which is very unfortunate, but we needed to stick to our deadline, so unfortunately Amber is unable to compete at the state finals with her teammates,” Mills said.

He said Special Olympics Michigan has a form for Amber VanDenBerg that was valid through 2018, and suspects the local level misplaced the new document.

By the time the error was noticed, it was too late for this weekend’s competition.

“It’s one of those things where a deadline is set for a reason, there are rules for a reason and so we can’t make an exception for one person and then make an exception for the other 499 that are competing at the state finals as well,” Mills said.

Jacqueline VanDenBerg says she wish she knew about the issue earlier and could have easily fixed it. Instead, she says her daughter is being punished for someone else’s mistake.

“None of this information was communicated though and that’s the sad thing because there was no reason that it couldn’t have been provided,” she said.

The state championship game will be held this weekend at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Jacqueline VanDenBerg says they won’t be in attendance because it’s too difficult to explain why her daughter can’t play with her team, and she will just be more upset.

She will have to wait until next fall to play again.