Debris flies off dump truck, hits vehicle on I-96 in Marne

Posted 6:47 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49PM, March 12, 2019

FOX 17 images - 3-12-2019

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says a large piece of equipment flew off a dump truck and struck another vehicle Tuesday afternoon on westbound I-96.

It happened around 5:11 p.m. at the 16th Avenue overpass, near exit 23.

Unconfirmed reports from first responders to Dispatch were that the driver in the vehicle that was struck by the debris was briefly trapped in the wreckage. AeroMed initially was placed on standby, but the medical chopper crew later was told to stand down.

There was no confirmation of any serious injuries after that. No other vehicles were involved.

The type of debris and what caused it to leave the dump truck was not immediately known.

Only one lane of westbound I-96 traffic was open until a flatbed wrecker towed away the vehicle that was struck. The accident scene cleared around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX 17 images – 3-12-2019

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.