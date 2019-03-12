× Debris flies off dump truck, hits vehicle on I-96 in Marne

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says a large piece of equipment flew off a dump truck and struck another vehicle Tuesday afternoon on westbound I-96.

It happened around 5:11 p.m. at the 16th Avenue overpass, near exit 23.

Unconfirmed reports from first responders to Dispatch were that the driver in the vehicle that was struck by the debris was briefly trapped in the wreckage. AeroMed initially was placed on standby, but the medical chopper crew later was told to stand down.

There was no confirmation of any serious injuries after that. No other vehicles were involved.

The type of debris and what caused it to leave the dump truck was not immediately known.

Only one lane of westbound I-96 traffic was open until a flatbed wrecker towed away the vehicle that was struck. The accident scene cleared around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.