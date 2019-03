× Dog alerts Muskegon Heights family of fire; no injuries

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A family of seven is safe after their house caught fire early Tuesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Manz Street in Muskegon Heights.

We’re told the family’s dog actually woke them up to alert them. The two adults and five kids inside escaped without injury.

The American Red Cross has since been called in to help.

No word on what started the fire.