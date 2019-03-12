East Kentwood’s great season ends in state quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- East Kentwood led 22-20 at the half and carried a lead into the third quarter until being outscored by the Chieftains, 16-8 in the fourth quarter to fall 50-45. Ryel Daye had 19 points for the Falcons as they end the season at 16-10 overall.

"I'm really proud of our guys," East Kentwood head coach Jeff Anama said, "they fought through lots of adversity, kind of had a slow finish to the season but then got it going for playoffs. We're a very confident bunch, real happy with the leadership from our senior guards, obviously very proud of our guys playing a really good Okemos team today."