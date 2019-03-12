GRPS to host public interviews for superintendent finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids School Board has narrowed down the pool of candidates to be the district’s next superintendent.

The first round of interviews will be held at 9 a.m. March 16 at 1331 Franklin St. SE in the auditorium and will be open to the public. A second round of interviews is planned for March 25.

The following candidates will be interviewed:

Dr. Aaron Johnson, the associate superintendent for instruction at Farmington Public Schools. Prior to taking his position in 2014, Johnson was the director of secondary education for Grosse Pointe Public Schools and worked in schools in Farmington Hills and Detroit.

Dr. Adrian Talley, the director of community schools for Prince George’s county Public Schools. He previously served as the executive director for student services in the district and was principal deputy director and associate director of education for the Department of Defense Schools.

Dr. Devon Horton, chief of schools in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He previously served as deputy superintendent in East St. Louis and was a principal, assistant principal and teacher in Chicago Public Schools.

Marguerite Vanden Wyngarrd, the founding director of EquiVisible and a former superintendent in Albany, New York. She has served in administrative roles in New Jersey, Wisconsin, Ohio and Washtenaw, Michigan. Wyngarrd also taught in Northview and East Grand Rapids schools for 10 years.

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, assistant superintendent for Beloit Schools in Wisonsin. Williams has worked as a turnaround principal, principal, assistant principal and teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools.

GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal announced she would be retiring to spend more time with family in September. Her last day with the district will be June 30, and the board plans to appoint the next superintendent the following day.