It’s National Sleep Awareness Week

Posted 5:41 AM, March 12, 2019, by

It’s National Sleep Awareness week. Researchers say people who have a more disciplined sleep schedule feel healthier throughout the week.

People who stick to a routine bedtime can recover easier when they stay up late or sleep in.

For those who don’t follow a routine, they are twice as likely to feel the effects when straying away from their usual pattern.

They also feel more emotional effects and less motivated.

Sleep experts say adults 26 to 64 should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night, while adults 65 and older need 7 to 8 hours.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.