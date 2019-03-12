× It’s National Sleep Awareness Week

It’s National Sleep Awareness week. Researchers say people who have a more disciplined sleep schedule feel healthier throughout the week.

People who stick to a routine bedtime can recover easier when they stay up late or sleep in.

For those who don’t follow a routine, they are twice as likely to feel the effects when straying away from their usual pattern.

They also feel more emotional effects and less motivated.

Sleep experts say adults 26 to 64 should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night, while adults 65 and older need 7 to 8 hours.