Keep your small pets close; Multiple coyote sightings as strong mating season rolls on

WEST MICHIGAN -- Don't be surprised if you see or hear coyotes near your home. They have been making their presence known in West Michigan for years now.

Coyote mating season began in January and continues to be strong this month. They have become increasingly visible as they set up their territory and look for food. While coyotes typically do not attack humans, plenty of times they have taken small house pets as their prey.

If you have seen or heard them more this year than others, whether on social media or with your own eyes/ears, the Michigan DNR says it is has a lot to do with their migration patterns and the time of the year rather than them becoming more prevalent. Coyotes are a natural part of Michigan's ecosystem so it is not unusual to see them.

If you want to keep your small pets safe, according to Hannah Schauer of the Michigan DNR, the best thing to do is to go outside with them and even keep them on a leash so they don't run off. Your presence while with your pet is going to make any coyotes weary of getting too close because they are scared of humans.

Keeping garbage locked away, particularly inside until pick-up day and removing any pet food or bird feeders from your yard can keep coyotes from surveying your home. If you see one while taking your pet out or walking on your own, be loud and assertive to scare them off.