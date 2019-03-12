LAUGHsketball: A funny face-off between comics and local celebs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedians can make you laugh, but can they drive the lane, soar through the air, and do a slam dunk? The short answer is no, but it'll be funny watching them try!

LaughFest comedians and other notable locals are putting on an exhibition game they call LAUGHsketball on March 17.

The family-friendly game of basketball will showcase comedians taking on local celebrities. At the game will be a chicken toss, face painting, dunk tanks, silent auction, mascots, and some seriously special guests.

The free event will kick off at the DeltaPlex with pre-game fun at 3 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. tip-off.

For more details, visit laughfestgr.org.