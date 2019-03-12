LAUGHsketball: A funny face-off between comics and local celebs

Posted 11:07 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06AM, March 12, 2019

Comedians can make you laugh, but can they drive the lane, soar through the air, and do a slam dunk? The short answer is no, but it'll be funny watching them try!

LaughFest comedians and other notable locals are putting on an exhibition game they call LAUGHsketball on March 17.

The family-friendly game of basketball will showcase comedians taking on local celebrities. At the game will be a chicken toss, face painting, dunk tanks, silent auction, mascots, and some seriously special guests.

The free event will kick off at the DeltaPlex with pre-game fun at 3 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. tip-off.

For more details, visit laughfestgr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.