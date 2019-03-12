Make-A-Wish helps make ambitious 5 year old a professional chef!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There’s a new chef on the Grand Rapids culinary scene, his name is Chef Forest.

Forest is a five year old from Leelanau who has spent the last year in and out of Grand Rapid’s Helen Devos children's hospital, being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

His mom Nicole White tells us, "So we were in this house, not much to do, he was in a lot of pain, lot of discomfort, and the kitchen was just someplace that made him happy!"

Routine steps like seasoning meats and adding ingredients soon became Forest’s biggest passion, and biggest distraction.

"It's really been hard for him to decipher what he wants and when he wants it, so he’s kind of turned that food confusion into a desire to just make things for other people," says White.

That’s why this week, donning a crisp chef hat and smock, Chef Forest is living his dream of being a professional chef, all thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Forest's teacher for the day, and owner of YoChef's Mobile Gourmet food truck, Chef Joseph VanHorn notes; "He’s amazing! He's five years old, but he knows so much, and the pork that we have on the truck, he was able to put the rub in. So he rubbed it in, he didn’t rub it off, he knew all the little tricks."

For four days this week Chef Forest will be touring the culinary scene of Grand Rapids in style from a limo!

He'll be learning from multiple West Michigan chefs, and living his wildest dreams.

White says it’s a step forward for their family; "I think he feels that, he feels that like progress, ya know? It feels like a little bit of a new beginning I think, feels like just something golden and that end of the rainbow, ya know?"

Make-A-Wish says making days like this happen are only possible with help from our community, so anyway you can help through funds or volunteering really makes a huge difference!

If you’d like to help individuals like Chef Forest, click here.