Monster truck driver Kayla Blood proves Monster Jam isn’t just for boys!

The Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series is coming, with many young boys in West Michigan eager to see their favorite monster trucks take the track. But don't think for a second that trucks, dirt, and demolition is just for the boys. Young girls everywhere are huge fans too, and someday may grow up to get behind the wheel of one of those amazing machines like the women in Monster Jam!

Todd got to talk with Kayla Blood, driver of the Soldier Fortune, to learn more about her role in the show and how she got into driving these monstrous vehicles.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.