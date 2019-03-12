Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. She's a Sparty, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer will cross into Wolverine territory on May 4.

According to Ann Arbor News, Governor Whitmer plans on giving the commencement address at Michigan Stadium.

Yes, it's true, the Democrat is a graduate of Michigan State University.

She will become the 6th sitting Governor to deliver the address for the school in the past 40 years.

2. The state's largest amusement park is looking to hire for the upcoming season.

Michigan's Adventure needs to bring in more than 1,200 employees for summer. A job fair is planned inside the Training Center, off Whitehall Road in Muskegon on March 13 from 2-6 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for all positions and the park provides paid training for them as well.

To learn more, head to miadventure.com.

3. Ford Airport is once again hosting its Passenger Appreciation Days later this month.

Ahead of their flights, passengers can take advantage of some free food, drinks, giveaways, prize drawings, contests, and more.

It's being held in the airport's Grand Hall Meet & Greet Area.

Passenger Appreciation Days run Thursday, March 28 through Saturday, March 30.

4. A well-known feature at Woodland Mall is being replaced. The mall announced on its Facebook page that the "Bacon and Eggs" play area will soon be retiring and replaced with a new area this summer.

The play area has been moved to the JC Penney wing inside the mall for anyone hoping to get in some banana sliding and cereal bowl climbing before it is replaced.

5. Today marks 30 years since the invention of the World Wide Web!

On this day in 1989, Sir Tim Berners Lee submitted his proposal outlining the revolutionary innovation.

Today more than half of the world has access to the World Wide Web and there are almost two billion websites.

To celebrate the occasion, the Google Doodle features an old-fashioned personal computer with a retro-style font.