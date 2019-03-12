Muskegon to celebrate 150 years with summer concerts

Posted 3:44 PM, March 12, 2019, by

Bret Michaels (Photo by Byron Cohen/ABC via Getty Images)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The City of Muskegon will be celebrating their 150th anniversary this summer with a weekend of outdoor concerts.

The concerts will run over three days, July 11-13, at Heritage Landing.

First up on Thursday, July 11, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson will be performing. Tickets for his show will be $10.

Pictured: Singer Gretchen Wilson (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

Friday, July 12 will feature country star Gretchen Wilson, along with iconic rockers, Kansas. Tickets for this show will be $30.

The concert series will wrap on Saturday, July 13, with Bret Michaels, with Warrant.  Tickets for this show will also be $30.

A three-day pass to all the shows will be $50.

Tickets go on sale March 23 through Star Tickets or at the Blues and BBQ event at the Muskegon Farmers Market.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.