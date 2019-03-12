× Muskegon to celebrate 150 years with summer concerts

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The City of Muskegon will be celebrating their 150th anniversary this summer with a weekend of outdoor concerts.

The concerts will run over three days, July 11-13, at Heritage Landing.

First up on Thursday, July 11, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson will be performing. Tickets for his show will be $10.

Friday, July 12 will feature country star Gretchen Wilson, along with iconic rockers, Kansas. Tickets for this show will be $30.

The concert series will wrap on Saturday, July 13, with Bret Michaels, with Warrant. Tickets for this show will also be $30.

A three-day pass to all the shows will be $50.

Tickets go on sale March 23 through Star Tickets or at the Blues and BBQ event at the Muskegon Farmers Market.