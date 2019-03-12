No secrets between Unity Christian and South Christian in state quarterfinals

Posted 12:14 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23AM, March 12, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Unity Christian (23-2) and South Christian (22-3) will square off in a division two state quarterfinal game Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Calvin College.

"It is going to be fun" Unity Christian senior point guard Noah Wiswary said.  "I play AAU with all those kids, it is going to be fun playing against them, it is going to be a good game it will be a crowd just like it was tonight, it's going to be fun."

"Big rivals, we have played them basically since growing up" South Christian point guard Connor Kok said.  "I have played with a few of their players we know about everybody and they know all of us."

The Sailors beat the Crusaders 63-61 in the first game in their new gym back on December 21, Unity Christian has not lost since.

The winner advances to play the Alma/Ludington winner at the Breslin Center in the state semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m..

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.