No secrets between Unity Christian and South Christian in state quarterfinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Unity Christian (23-2) and South Christian (22-3) will square off in a division two state quarterfinal game Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Calvin College.

"It is going to be fun" Unity Christian senior point guard Noah Wiswary said. "I play AAU with all those kids, it is going to be fun playing against them, it is going to be a good game it will be a crowd just like it was tonight, it's going to be fun."

"Big rivals, we have played them basically since growing up" South Christian point guard Connor Kok said. "I have played with a few of their players we know about everybody and they know all of us."

The Sailors beat the Crusaders 63-61 in the first game in their new gym back on December 21, Unity Christian has not lost since.

The winner advances to play the Alma/Ludington winner at the Breslin Center in the state semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m..