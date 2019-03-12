Shooting reported in downtown Kalamazoo; KDPS officer wounded

Posted 12:19 PM, March 12, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Several police crews are on the scene in downtown Kalamazoo on reports of a shooting.

Portage Public Safety posted on Facebook that a Kalamazoo police officer has been shot and injured near Kalamazoo Avenue and Edwards Street. They say there doesn’t appear to be a danger to the public at this time.

The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission is locked down and Shakespeare’s Pub says they are temporarily closed.  A post from the pub says that police are surrounding a plasma center on Kalamazoo Avenue.

Photos from the Radisson Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo show dozens of police officers in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Burdick Street.

