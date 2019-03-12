× Shooting reported in downtown Kalamazoo; KDPS officer wounded

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Several police crews are on the scene in downtown Kalamazoo on reports of a shooting.

Portage Public Safety posted on Facebook that a Kalamazoo police officer has been shot and injured near Kalamazoo Avenue and Edwards Street. They say there doesn’t appear to be a danger to the public at this time.

The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission is locked down and Shakespeare’s Pub says they are temporarily closed. A post from the pub says that police are surrounding a plasma center on Kalamazoo Avenue.

Photos from the Radisson Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo show dozens of police officers in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Burdick Street.

We’ll have more details when they become available.