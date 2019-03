Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Typically spring cleaning means organizing the house and checking numerous chores off your to-do list, but have you ever considered focusing on cleaning up your dental health?

Art of Dentistry can help clean up your mouth in order to improve your overall health and even make your smile better than ever before!

Dr. Betsy Bakeman and her team will work with anyone in need of correcting their smile and send you home with the best tips for top of the line at home care.