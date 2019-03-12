× Suspected drunk driver charged in fatal Muskegon Co. crash

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspected drunken driver was arraigned Tuesday on charges connected with the deaths of a Muskegon County couple.

The crash happened around 1:13 a.m. Saturday on N Maple Island Road, south of Crystal Lake Road in Holton Township. Authorities say 25-year-old Cody Loomis was driving north on Maple Island Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision with an SUV.

Melissa Nash, 37, and her fiancé, 39-year-old Justin Ducham were killed in the crash.

Loomis is charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing death and two counts of driving without a license causing death. Court records show Loomis has previously pleaded guilty to two drunk driving charges in 2014 and 2017.

The couple was raising Nash’s two children and planning to be married Oct. 18.

A funeral service for Nash and Ducham is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 14 at Port City Church, located at 3387 Heights Ravenna Rd. Visitation will be held an hour before the service and from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Lee Chapel at 6291 S Harvey St.