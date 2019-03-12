Testimony begins in Wyoming gas station homicide trial

Posted 6:48 PM, March 12, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors began making their case Tuesday against the man who they say shot and killed a mother of four at a Wyoming gas station last May.

Willie Bryant Jr. is charged with assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearm as a habitual offender for allegedly killing 49-year-old Shannon Rozanski-Schoen.

The jury heard testimony from law enforcement, experts and witnesses from the incident.

Prosecutors played surveillance video of the shooting, saying it shows Bryant walking up to the counter where Rozanski-Schoen was working  and shooting her twice after she opened the register.

The defense says the person shown in the video isn’t Bryant.

A witness who tried to help the victim testified she was told an employee was shot by the gas station’s owner.

“I wanted to put pressure on her wounds to help stop some of the bleeding, but I had no gloves and I didn’t know where she was shot, and her whole shirt was covered — it was everywhere,” said Jennifer DeRoos.

The gas station owner also testified Tuesday, saying Bryant shot Rozanski-Shoen and jumped over the counter.

The trial will continue Wednesday, where the prosecution is expected to finish testimony and the defense will begin making their case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.