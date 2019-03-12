Tri-Unity Christian Breslin bound for ninth time in 17 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, Mich -- Tri-Unity Christian got off to a hot start in the opening quarter, leading 17-8 after eight minutes of play. In the second quarter, the Defenders locked down defensively, holding Bellevue to just three points to lead 31-11 at half. Tri-Unity Christian would advance to the state semifinals with a 62-31 win, getting 18 points out of senior Bennett Singer.

"Oh it's incredible," Singer smiled, "ever since I was a little kid, I was shooting in the backyard and I was shooting at the Breslin Center and shooting for a state championship so to have this opportunity is incredible."

Defenders head coach, Mark Keeler also notched his 599th career victory with the win.

"Every year is different," Keeler said, "it's a new group of boys but they're all excited and they're going to go home and dream about playing there."

Tri-Unity will face 20-5 Frankfort at 7:30 pm on Thursday night at the Breslin Center.