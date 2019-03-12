Upcoming shows at St. Cecilia Music Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Cecilia Music Center is celebrating their 135th anniversary season, and have a fantastic lineup of shows over the next couple months.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series - March 14

CMS will return to perform a program entitled Russian Mastery, featuring works by Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, and Arensky. Co-artistic Director and pianist Wu Han will return to Grand Rapids with violinists Arnaud Sussman and Alexander Sitkovetsky, and cellist Nicholas Canellakis.

Asleep at the Wheel - April 11

Over their history, Asleep at The Wheel has earned ten GRAMMY Awards and released more than 25 studio and live albums, and there is no sign of them slowing down any time soon. The band’s release, Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, garnered the 2016 GRAMMY Award for Best Recording Package. New Routes, their brand-new album released in September 2018, marks both a new path forward and a nod to their freewheeling roots as one of Texas’ most beloved bands.

Eat. Drink. Be Merry!- April13

Love great wine, great food, and great music? Don't miss the annual fundraising event for St. Cecilia Music Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste over 100 wines and participate in a silent auction.

Guitarist Leo Kottke- April 18

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- April 25

Listen to the music of Mendelssohn, Schumann, Brahms, and Tchaikovsky performed by the Chamber Music Society.

To purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org.