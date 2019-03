Video shows man pull gun on former coworkers while picking up final paycheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATHROP, Calif. - A man was arrested Saturday after investigators say he threatened to kill his former coworkers.

"In the back of my head, I was thinking about my family," Suksjinder Singh told KTXL. "For a second, I couldn't even breathe." Singh owns Dhaliwal Brothers Trucking with his brother Jasprit.

The local sheriff's office said Beant Singh was let go from his job at the trucking business and later returned with a gun. Singh fired a shot into the ground near two employees, but no one was hit.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling a gun at the business. "He pointed it at two people, and he fired off a round approximately five feet from the victims," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputy Andrea Lopez said.

Suksjinder said Singh quit, and he doesn't know what may have set Singh off.

"He worked here for a year," he said. "We never had an issue. That was his last day."

Investigators said after Singh was arrested, he threatened to come back and "handle what he started."

"We're not sure what issues were going on previously at the business, but he was just instructed to pick up his last paycheck and he came with the gun," Lopez said.

Singh was booked into jail on assault with a firearm and criminal threat charges.

Suksjinder said he feels blessed to be alive.

"I have a 4-month-old baby," he said. "I was so scared. He could have shot me right away, and luckily somehow I got saved."