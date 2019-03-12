Winston’s big night propels Muskegon past East Kentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- Muskegon senior Alyza Winston scored 34 points as Muskegon ran past East Kentwood 67-46 Monday night in a regional semifinal.

"Our girls are seizing the moment right now " Muskegon head coach Rodney Walker said. "We have some seniors that don't want this to be their last game so they are playing with a little bit more energy."

The Big Reds lost to the Falcons way back on December 1st 69-44, tonight was a much different story.

"We kind of had a vendetta because we really shouldn't have lost that game" Winston said. "We just worked really hard this week and we came in right off the bat and did what we had to do."

Muskegon (19-4) will play Hudsonville (15-9) in the regional final Wednesday at Grand Haven.