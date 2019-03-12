Winston’s big night propels Muskegon past East Kentwood

Posted 12:03 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23AM, March 12, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- Muskegon senior Alyza Winston scored 34 points as Muskegon ran past East Kentwood 67-46 Monday night in a regional semifinal.

"Our girls are seizing the moment right now " Muskegon head coach Rodney Walker said. "We have some seniors that don't want this to be their last game so they are playing with a little bit more energy."

The Big Reds lost to the Falcons way back on December 1st 69-44, tonight was a much different story.

"We kind of had a vendetta because we really shouldn't have lost that game" Winston said.  "We just worked really hard this week and we came in right off the bat and did what we had to do."

Muskegon (19-4) will play Hudsonville (15-9) in the regional final Wednesday at Grand Haven.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.