Armed robbery suspects arrested after two month search

Posted 11:26 AM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, March 13, 2019

Portage Police Photos

PORTAGE, Mich– A pair of men are behind bars, more than two months after investigators say they held someone at gunpoint.

Portage police say Lamar Bell and Dontrell Hooper were both arrested on Monday, March 11th. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery on January 9th at the Milham Meadows/Mallard Cove apartment complex.

Detectives say the men posted photos of tennis shoes for sale on Facebook to lure the victim to an apartment. That’s where police tell FOX 17 one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Hooper was arrainged on counts of armed robbery, felony firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bell only faces a single armed robbery charge.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

