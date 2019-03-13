A security official carries debris across the field where the Ethiopian Airlines operated Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed on Sunday, at Hama Quntushele village in the Oromia region, on March 13, 2019. - A Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10, 2019, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and "at least a dozen" UN staff. Families of the victims were taken to the remote site on March 13, 2019, where the plane smashed into a field with 157 passengers and crew from 35 countries, leaving a deep black crater and tiny scraps of debris. TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images
Boeing 737s Max 8 and Max 9 now grounded in U.S. after crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: US issuing ’emergency order’ grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft following Ethiopia crash .