Child nearly struck by bullets in Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 6:27 AM, March 13, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gun recklessly into a man’s car, nearly striking his 12-year-old grandchild.

It happened late Wednesday night around 10 p.m. near W North Street and Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say the victim’s car was hit by gunfire, missing the 12-year-old by less than a foot. Thankfully no one was hurt.

A K9 search was done but a suspect has not been located. Witnesses say the alleged shooter was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ball cap.

If you know anything, call police 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

