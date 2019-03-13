DeVos calls admissions scheme ‘disgraceful’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stands in front of students from Digital Pioneers Academy during an event to discuss her proposal for Education Freedom Scholarships at the Education Department headquarters February 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says officials are reviewing whether a widespread college bribery scandal violated federal education rules.

A statement issued Wednesday by DeVos calls the scheme “disgraceful” and says her department is “looking closely” at the issue.

Fifty people have been charged in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed sports coaches and other officials to get their children into elite universities.

The coaches worked at colleges including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

DeVos said in a Fox News interview that although the Justice Department is leading the case, her department is reviewing whether it should play a role.

Most of the schools are private but accept federal funding and are bound by federal education rules.

Prosecutors have said colleges are not targets of their criminal case.

