× DeVos calls admissions scheme ‘disgraceful’

BOSTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says officials are reviewing whether a widespread college bribery scandal violated federal education rules.

A statement issued Wednesday by DeVos calls the scheme “disgraceful” and says her department is “looking closely” at the issue.

Fifty people have been charged in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed sports coaches and other officials to get their children into elite universities.

The coaches worked at colleges including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

DeVos said in a Fox News interview that although the Justice Department is leading the case, her department is reviewing whether it should play a role.

Most of the schools are private but accept federal funding and are bound by federal education rules.

Prosecutors have said colleges are not targets of their criminal case.