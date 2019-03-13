Easter Chocolates by Girmaldi

Posted 11:18 AM, March 13, 2019, by

Grand Haven, Mich. - As we get closer to spring and easter, a local business is once again offering its personalized chocolate easter eggs and much much more for the Spring holiday season! Chocolates by Girmaldi in Grand Haven has everything you need to fill up your Easter baskets and even has pre-made baskets if you are tight on time. All their products are made in house and use Michigan made products giving you the best quality sweet treats in West Michigan.

