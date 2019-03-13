Easy Pot O’ Gold Cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who said that all St. Patrick's Day treats need to be green? The luck O' the Irish will be on your side, especially if you are busy, with these easy Pot O' Gold Cupcakes.

Supplies:

*frosted cupcakes

(Purchased 12 for $5.99 at Meijer; you'll want any color frosting other than white. Blue frosting makes it look like the rainbow is in clouds.)

*Airheads Xtremes rainbow candy

* Hershey's Rolos

*White frosting to make clouds or mini marshmallows.

(I got this can of Betty Crocker white frosting that came with the pastry tips to make the puffy clouds for under $4!)

So, if you buy the cupcakes already frosted, all you have to do is cut down the Airheads to the size of your desired rainbow. Once you place it into the base frosting, add the puffy clouds on the sides. Then, finish your edible craft by putting a Rolo under the rainbow, acting as your Pot O' Gold.

Another version calls for unwrapping a Rolo, turning it upside down and then putting gold sprinkles on top so it looks like a pot with gold in it.

