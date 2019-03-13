Easy Pot O’ Gold Cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 10:44 AM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, March 13, 2019

Who said that all St. Patrick's Day treats need to be green? The luck O' the Irish will be on your side, especially if you are busy, with these easy Pot O' Gold Cupcakes.

Supplies:

*frosted cupcakes

(Purchased 12 for $5.99 at Meijer; you'll want any color frosting other than white. Blue frosting makes it look like the rainbow is in clouds.)

*Airheads Xtremes rainbow candy

* Hershey's Rolos

*White frosting to make clouds or mini marshmallows.

(I got this can of Betty Crocker white frosting that came with the pastry tips to make the puffy clouds for under $4!)

So, if you buy the cupcakes already frosted, all you have to do is cut down the Airheads to the size of your desired rainbow. Once you place it into the base frosting, add the puffy clouds on the sides. Then, finish your edible craft by putting a Rolo under the rainbow, acting as your Pot O' Gold.

Another version calls for unwrapping  a Rolo, turning it upside down and then putting gold sprinkles on top so it looks like a pot with gold in it.

If you make these, please share your creations on our FOX 17 Morning Mix Facebook page.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.