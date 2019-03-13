Excellence in Education – Stewart Kieliszewski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. – A Huron County educator known for working tirelessly to provide students with fun, hands-on learning experiences, such as two successful robotics programs and finding funds to buy a 3D printer for technology-related experiments, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Stewart Kieliszewski, teaches Earth science, biology, mechatronics, and media for eighth through 12 graders at the Ubly Community Schools. He also has coached track and cross country programs at the Ubly schools.