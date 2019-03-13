Excellence in Education – Stewart Kieliszewski

Posted 9:09 AM, March 13, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – A Huron County educator known for working tirelessly to provide students with fun, hands-on learning experiences, such as two successful robotics programs and finding funds to buy a 3D printer for technology-related experiments, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Stewart Kieliszewski, teaches Earth science, biology, mechatronics, and media for eighth through 12 graders at the Ubly Community Schools. He also has coached track and cross country programs at the Ubly schools.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.