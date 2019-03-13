Facebook and Instagram see major tech issues, outages

(FOX 17) – Have you been extra productive this afternoon? It may be because Facebook and Instagram have been having some serious issues.

Here at FOX 17, we haven’t been able to post content to Facebook since around Noon. Responding to messages has only been intermittent. Other outlets in Tribune Media, our parent company, are also having the same issues.

The issues don’t appear to be a complete outage, as users can still log in and see past content.

Facebook tweeted a message at about 2:00 p.m. They posted about 3:15 p.m. that the issue is not a DDoS attack.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Media reports say the outage may be worldwide.

We’ll post updates here when we get them…and on Facebook when we can.