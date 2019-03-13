Garry Frank is heading back home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After four years of forecasting the weather in his own unique way, which on one occasion landed him on Jimmy Kimmel, FOX 17 Meteorologist Garry Frank is moving on to our sister station in Kansas City. Garry is originally from that area, so this is a move home for him.

FOX 17 Morning News viewers, please join us in congratulating Garry and wishing him well. His last day on FOX 17 Morning News is Wednesday, March 13th.

And, of course, this is just one of the ways he'll be remembered:

More videos from Wednesday morning:

 

 

1 Comment

  • BP

    Thanks Garry! Best wishes back home in Kansas City. It was great to see you, Deanna, Davis, Mike and Rob work so well together. Felt like family.

    Reply
