GR doctor uses new technology to make dental implants more accurate, less painful

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It’s a big day for Cladilane Nascimeneto.

She tells us, "I’m so excited for this procedure today!"

You see today Cladilane is finally getting an implant for a tooth she lost 20 years ago, but it’s the technology that’s being used to place this implant that’s got her really excited.

"Dr. Jesin showed me this new technology, he’s the only one in Michigan to have this procedure," Cladilane tells us.

The technology she's is talking about is the X-Guide.

Dr. Mark Jesin at Advanced Oral Surgery * Dental Implant Studio in Grand Rapids is the first Michigan dentist to have it, he explains; "So traditionally when we place implants we make an incision to expose the bone and we’re drilling, but we’re not really seeing exactly where we’re going. So we’re hoping that we’re getting the implant in the space that we want it to be right in the best place in the bone, but we have no way of telling that until afterwards when we take a scan, and sometimes it’s not there."

That's why Dr. Jesin purchased the X-Guide, a technology that uses a camera to pre-plan where the implant will be placed.

"The patient has a scan, and they wear this little clip in their mouth when they’re taking the scan, and that clip is picked up by this camera right here and I pre-plan the surgery. So I place the implant exactly on her jaw bone on the CT scan, in the most accurate, precise place for her eventual tooth and restoration there, and then that plan is basically transmitted and guided by the camera to be done exactly at the time of surgery," explains Dr. Jesin.

By having the X-Guide camera to guide his drill Dr. Jesin can be sure the implant will land in the exact spot he planned.

He tells us; "It’s the most precise, most minimally invasive, accurate way of placing an implant by having an actual camera guide your drill to the exact place that you’ve planned it."

We watched as the Cladilane practically smiled through the surgery!

"Everything is much more minimally invasive and so pain wise it’s much more minimal. Typically some ibuprofen or tylenol for a day or two after the procedure and they’re doing well," notes Dr. Jesin, and he's right, because just 20 minutes later Cladilane was sitting up, ready to continue her day with a brand new smile.

