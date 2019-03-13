Humane Society video shows dogs tested on in Michigan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Humane Society of the United States released video Tuesday of dogs at a Michigan facility being force-fed chemicals in experiments for chemical companies.

36 beagles were being tested for Dow AgroSciences, Paredox Therapeutics, and Above and Beyond NB LLC, at the Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan, Michigan. The company is headquartered in Massachusetts and has facilities around the world.

The Humane Society investigation took place between April and August of 2018. The group says they shared their findings with Dow and has been negotiating with the company to have the 36 dogs released to them. Dogs that survive until the end date of the experiment in July are to be killed.

Dow AgroSciences released a statement Tuesday saying they try to keep their animal testing at a minimum, but it is required for some regulatory authorities.

The Humane Society says that the dogs are provided to the lab by commercial breeders like Marshall BioResources of New York.