Humane Society video shows dogs tested on in Michigan

Posted 11:04 AM, March 13, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Humane Society of the United States released video Tuesday of dogs at a Michigan facility being force-fed chemicals in experiments for chemical companies.

36 beagles were being tested for Dow AgroSciences, Paredox Therapeutics, and Above and Beyond NB LLC, at the Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan, Michigan.  The company is headquartered in Massachusetts  and has facilities around the world.

The Humane Society investigation took place between April and August of 2018. The group says they shared their findings with Dow and has been negotiating with the company to have the 36 dogs released to them. Dogs that survive until the end date of the experiment in July are to be killed.

Dow AgroSciences released a statement Tuesday saying they try to keep their animal testing at a minimum, but it is required for some regulatory authorities.

The Humane Society says that the dogs are provided to the lab by commercial breeders like Marshall BioResources of New York.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.