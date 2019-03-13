I-196 project in Ottawa County to be subject of public meeting

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The rough pavement on westbound I-196 between Grandville and Hudsonville will be replaced this construction season. The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to address issues related to the project on Wednesday, March 20.

The construction will interrupt traffic on westbound I-196 from the Kent/Ottawa county line at the Kenowa Avenue overpass, not far from 44th Street. The project will reconstruct pavement to 32nd Avenue and will include improvements of the 22nd and 32nd Avenue bridges.

The meeting on the $22 million project will be Wednesday, March 20, 4 – 5:30 p.m. in the Hudsonville City Hall Community Room.

