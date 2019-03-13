Irish Beef Stew and Colcannon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Preparing for St. Patrick’s Day with Chef Char Morse

Irish Beef Stew

Irish Beef Stew Ingredients

1 Tablespoon oil or butter

1 (3 pound) beef chuck roast or English roast, trimmed and cut into ½ inch cubes

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 onion, small dice

12 ounces stout beer (Guinness or your favorite locally crafted stout beer)

1 box (32oz.) beef broth

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 (16 oz.) package frozen peas and carrots

Irish Beef Stew Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. On the stove over medium-high heat, melt the butter or heat the vegetable oil in a large cast iron Dutch Oven.

3. When the pan and oil are hot, brown the meat in small batches, stirring occasionally to caramelize the beef cuts on all sides.

4. Remove meat as it browns and reserve on a plate. Once all meat has been removed, in the same pan cook the onion until the vegetables is translucent.

5. Once the onion is cooked, add fresh garlic and then return all meat to the Dutch oven, sprinkle with flour and stir lightly to coat.

6. Stir in stout beer and beef broth, dissolving all flour.

7. Bring to a boil and add bay leaves, thyme, salt, ground pepper, and Worcestershire sauce.

8. Cover pan and place in preheated oven. Cook for 30 minutes.

9. Remove lid and stir. Allow to cook another 15 minutes in the oven without the pan lid to reduce sauce.

10. Once the stew is completely cooked, add a package of frozen peas and carrots and stir.

11. Serve over mashed potatoes or colcannon.

Colcannon

Colcannon Ingredients

1 package sliced bacon

2 cups thinly sliced and chopped cabbage

3 pounds redskin potatoes

1/2 cup milk or heavy cream, warmed

3 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Colcannon Directions

1. In a large skillet, cook the bacon until crisp. Reserve the bacon fat in the pan and cool the bacon on a rack or paper towel. Cut the bacon into small pieces and reserve for later.

2. In a large pan with salted water, boil the potatoes until tender. Drain the water after potatoes are done cooking.

3. Heat the reserved bacon grease and add the sliced cabbage. Fry cabbage until tender and slightly browned. Drain excess grease off cabbage as it cools.

4. Drain the water off the cooked potatoes and add butter and milk. Begin to mash the potatoes with a potato masher.

5. While mashing the potatoes, add the fried cabbage and continue working until potatoes are smooth.

6. Add the bacon and parsley, then mix to stir.

7. Serve plain or top with Irish Beef Stew

Chef Char invites you to check out the upcoming cooking classes she will be teaching at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market! Classes are typically held every Thursday 6pm to 8pm and Saturday 11am to 1 pm in downtown Muskegon.

Visit this link www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char-morse/ to sign up to save a seat for you and a friend for a fun evening of recipe sharing, culinary demonstrations, hands-on experience and lots of fabulous food tasting.

Follow Chef Char on Facebook www.Facebook.com/ChefCharMorse for class announcements and fun with food.

Visit Chef Char’s blog at www.chefcharmorse.com for Char’s favorite recipes.