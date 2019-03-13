Kent Co. brothers fined for poaching walleye last spring

Posted 1:30 PM, March 13, 2019, by

BRAINERD, MN - JANUARY 26: File photo (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. – Two brothers from Kent County have pleaded guilty to poaching walleye last spring.

Benjamin Schrouder, 54, of Ada and his brother Steven Schrouder of Lowell, were spotted filleting the fish at a dock at Libra Marina on the Detroit River last May.  The witness saw them go back and continue fishing and repeat the process of filleting more fish three times.

Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers made contact with the Schrouders and found them to have 75 walleye fillets. The legal limit for walleye on the Detroit River is five, 15-inch walleye per day.

The brothers were ticketed, but failed to appear for their court date. They were arrested last week.  Each of them has been ordered to pay $2,070 and had their fishing licenses revoked for a year.

The DNR says that the Detroit River is a world-class walleye fishery, particularly after the spring spawning run.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.