Local deals to celebrate Pi day

WEST MICHIGAN --Thursday, March 14 is Pi Day and there are some local companies offering some deals to celebrate.

Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market will be giving away free samples of pie.

You will be able to get a slice of pie for just $3.14. The owners will also be giving away pies during the day on social media and in-house through random drawings, so make sure to follow them online.

Herb and Fire Pizzeria is also offering a deal. For Pi Day, you can get a pepperoni pizza for $3.14.

The deal is not available online and you do need to mention the deal when you go.