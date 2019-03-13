Man killed in Kzoo officer-involved shooting ID’d

Posted 4:00 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, March 13, 2019

The scene of a shooting on March 12, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo.

Brandon Stacey, 31, was killed Tuesday after firing upon two officers responding to a report of shots fired at a Kalamazoo business.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to Biomat USA, located at 167 E Kalamazoo Ave. on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, police say Stacey opened fire and hit one officer in the torso.

The officers returned fire and struck Stacey, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalamazoo Police Chief Karianne Thomas said investigators believe Stacey intended to draw officers into the business and shoot at them.

The officer who was shot was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and the other wasn’t injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.