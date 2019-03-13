× Man killed in Kzoo officer-involved shooting ID’d

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo.

Brandon Stacey, 31, was killed Tuesday after firing upon two officers responding to a report of shots fired at a Kalamazoo business.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to Biomat USA, located at 167 E Kalamazoo Ave. on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, police say Stacey opened fire and hit one officer in the torso.

The officers returned fire and struck Stacey, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalamazoo Police Chief Karianne Thomas said investigators believe Stacey intended to draw officers into the business and shoot at them.

The officer who was shot was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and the other wasn’t injured.